Summer camps ignite youthful energy with sports, arts

Tirupati: As summer holidays begin, children across Tirupati district are embracing the break with enthusiasm, using the time to pursue sports, creative arts, and skill-building activities. Parents are encouraging this shift toward meaningful engagements that promote both physical fitness and mental growth.

Sports top the list, with football, basketball, cricket, badminton, volleyball, tennis, and swimming drawing large crowds to coaching camps. Martial arts like karate and taekwondo are also popular, helping children build confidence and self-defense skills. Indoor games such as chess and carrom offer mentally stimulating alternatives that develop critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Creative pursuits are thriving as well. Many children are learning musical instruments like the guitar, piano, and violin, or participating in vocal training. Arts and crafts, including painting, clay modeling, and textile crafts, provide expressive outlets for innovation.

Online short-term courses have also gained momentum, allowing children to explore coding, design, languages, and public speaking from home.

District Sports Development Officer Syed Saheb noted that nearly 50 coaching camps are running across rural and urban Tirupati from May 1–31, receiving an overwhelming response. These camps aim to promote physical activity and identify sporting talent at the grassroots level. Adding a cultural layer to the holidays, Shilparamam has introduced workshops for children aged 6 to 16 in classical dance, clay pot making, doll making, and drawing. Likewise, Vemana Vignana Kendram is offering classes in classical dance and Karrasamu, a traditional martial art, blending physical training with cultural enrichment for young participants.