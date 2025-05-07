‘Summer coaching camp 2025’ in multiple sports disciplines

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited annual ‘Summer Coaching Camp 2025’ for children was formally inaugurated at the Sports Complex of Ukkunagaram by HK Jha, HoD (F&A).

The event witnessed the presence of Tapan Kumar Ghosh, GM-HR (Sports) and HoD, PK Goutham, DGM (General Surgery), VSGH, along with the sports department team, coaches and enthusiastic parents and guardians.

Designed with a focus on enhancing children’s physical fitness, endurance and technical skills, the camp is being conducted across 13 sports disciplines, they include athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, lawn tennis, roller skating, volleyball and yoga.

The platform aims to instill core values such as teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship among children along with giving them an opportunity to make new friends and build confidence.

The initiative underscores the organisation’s commitment towards nurturing young talent and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.