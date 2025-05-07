  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

‘Summer coaching camp 2025’ in multiple sports disciplines

‘Summer coaching camp 2025’ in multiple sports disciplines
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited annual ‘Summer Coaching Camp 2025’ for children was formally inaugurated at the Sports Complex of Ukkunagaram by HK...

Visakhapatnam: The much-awaited annual ‘Summer Coaching Camp 2025’ for children was formally inaugurated at the Sports Complex of Ukkunagaram by HK Jha, HoD (F&A).

The event witnessed the presence of Tapan Kumar Ghosh, GM-HR (Sports) and HoD, PK Goutham, DGM (General Surgery), VSGH, along with the sports department team, coaches and enthusiastic parents and guardians.

Designed with a focus on enhancing children’s physical fitness, endurance and technical skills, the camp is being conducted across 13 sports disciplines, they include athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, cricket, football, hockey, kabaddi, lawn tennis, roller skating, volleyball and yoga.

The platform aims to instill core values such as teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship among children along with giving them an opportunity to make new friends and build confidence.

The initiative underscores the organisation’s commitment towards nurturing young talent and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick