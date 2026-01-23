Karan Johar backs Varun Dhawan amid trolling: ‘You can troll an artist for his smile’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has strongly hit back at online trolls,further calling out the negativity that often surrounds actors and films over social media. Without mentioning the name of Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar has highlighted how his powerful performance in Border 2 is enough to shut all gossipmongers.

Taking to his social media account, Karan shared a sharp note in favour of the Student of the Year actor and called out haters for trolling his smile.

Sharing his note, Karan wrote, “Has to be said… the reason why it’s called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct! You can troll an artist for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait seeking content creators can do what they like … truth will always prevail!”

The post was mainly seen as Karan’s befitting reply to haters and trolls who mocked Varun Dhawan for his ‘particular smile’ ahead of the release of Border 2.

In another post, Karan Johar also shared the official poster of Border 2 and highly praised the film for its emotional depth and patriotic spirit. He wrote, “Border 2 moved me to tears in many scenes! Patriotism with a beating heart!! Sure shot WINNER!”

He also tagged Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, director Anurag Singh, T-Series Films and producer Nidhi Dutta in the post.

For the uninitiated, a section of social media users had trolled Varun Dhawan for his smile, claiming that his personality did not suit the role of a soldier, given his fun and urban image. A few even questioned his casting in Border 2, claiming that the movie is going to be a glop because of Varun.

Talking about Varun's role, the actor will be seen playing the role of 'Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya'. Varun, has apparently, worked very hard to embody 'Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya', who led his troops with unflinching courage during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Colonel Dahiya was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his heroic act.

Border 2 has released on January 23, to mixed reviews from fans.



