Summer Sports coaching camps commences

Rajamahendravaram: The District Sports Development Authority (DSDA), in collaboration with SKVT Government Degree College launched summer sports coaching camps on Friday within the college campus. The camps will provide specialised training in Football, Basketball, Handball, and Boxing.

The programme was inaugurated by College Principal Dr DV Ramana Murthy, District Sports Development Officer (DSDO) Sheshagiri Rao, sports researcher, and psychologist Sunkara Nagendra Kishore. Other dignitaries present included retired principal Dr Sri Ramamurthy, City Basketball Association President Venkateswara Rao, former president of the Chamber of Commerce Dondapati Satyam Babu, retired Physical Director Sira Gangadhar Rao, coaches Prasad and Anil, and college physical instructors PA Kishore Babu and Meghendra. Circle Inspector Gouse also took part in the event.

DSDO Sheshagiri Rao commended the SKVT college management and staff for consistently organising these summer coaching camps for the past 30 years.

Principal Dr Ramana Murthy explained the role of sports in instilling discipline and a rational outlook among students. The free training sessions, which will run until June 15, have drawn around 200 participants. Coaching responsibilities are being handled by B Manikantha, Ajay Karmokar, Ch BV Prasad, K Anil Kumar, V Bala, and Bhavani Shankar. Sweets and refreshments for the students are being provided by Siddhi Ramu, Sandeep, and K Anil Kumar, extending their support to the young athletes.