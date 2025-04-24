Sumo overturns on Tirumala ghat road

Tirumala: Seven pilgrims of Karnataka were injured after the sumo in which they were coming down from Tirumala Hills after Dharshan overturn on the first Ghat Road on Wednesday.

According to tirumala police the driver lost the control of the vehicle overturn while at the 36 curves on the ghat Road.

The injured were immediately taken to SVRR Government Hospital down the hills for treatment. Doctors said their conditions are stable and there is no life threatening.

A case has been registered.