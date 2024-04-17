  • Menu
Sunitha decries lack of support by CM Jagan to speed up probe

Narreddy Sunitha Reddy, daughter of late Y S Vivekananda Reddy, addressing the media in Kadapa on Tuesday
Narreddy Sunitha Reddy, daughter of late Y S Vivekananda Reddy, addressing the media in Kadapa on Tuesday

Narreddy Sunitha Reddy, daughter of slain leader late YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his failure to extend support to speed up probe into the brutal murder of her father.

Kadapa: Narreddy Sunitha Reddy, daughter of slain leader late YS Vivekananda Reddy, on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his failure to extend support to speed up probe into the brutal murder of her father. Speaking to the media, she pointed out that she was making relentless efforts to ensure stern punishment to the accused and provide justice to her late father.

Sunitha spoke on her professional background and asserted that her aim was only to seek justice for Viveka.

She expressed dissatisfaction over political interference in the case by the ruling YSRCP leadership, which was hindering the progress of probe into the case.

Sunitha wondered why Avinash Reddy has refused to hand over his phone to the CBI. She said the Kapada MP had made contrasting statements on the night of the murder. She pointed out several inconsistencies in Avinash’s statements.

Furthermore, Sunitha criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not providing adequate support to speed up the probe into the case. She expressed concern over the attempts being made to humiliate her father after his death.

