Sunitha urges stabilisation of 1.03 lakh acres under Handri-Neeva phase-II

Meets Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

Highlights the persistent water scarcity in the constituency

Requests construction of distributary canals from the main canal and seeks approval of Rs 17.628 crore for preparation of a Detailed Project Report

Nantapur/Amaravati: Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha has urged Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu to take steps for stabilising 1,03,362 acres of ayacut under Phase-II of the Handri-Neeva project in Rapthadu Assembly constituency. During the ongoing Assembly session, Sunitha met the Minister in his chamber and highlighted the persistent water scarcity in the constituency. She said that certain ayacut areas proposed under various packages of the Handri-Neeva main canal were later removed, leaving dry and upland areas without irrigation support.

Farmers in Rapthadu, Kanaganapalli, Ramagiri, CK Palli, Kalyandurg, Atmakur and Kuderu mandals are facing severe hardship due to recurring drought conditions, she said.

Despite earlier assurances that water would be provided to all regions, several acres remain uncultivated due to lack of irrigation.

The MLA requested construction of distributary canals from the main canal and sought approval of Rs 17.628 crore for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to ensure water supply to the identified ayacut.

She also appealed for water supply to MI tanks in Chennekothapalli mandal, where groundwater levels have fallen sharply, affecting drinking water and agriculture. Villages including Venkatampalli, Obulampalli, Ontikonda, Chinna and Pedda Mogalayipalli, Medapuram and Kanumukkala are reeling under water stress.

An estimated Rs 6.30 crore is required for excavation of a canal from the HNSS canal near Venkatampalli to supply water to Kanumukkala Erra Cheruvu and Medapuram MI tank.

Mr. Ramanaidu responded positively and assured that funds would be sanctioned after obtaining reports from officials.