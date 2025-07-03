Suparipalana lo Tholi Adugu will bring governance closer to people

Visakhapatnam: Aiming at public welfare plus inclusive development, the alliance government took up several measures in the past one year, emphasised TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.

As the wheels of door-to-door campaign ‘Suparipalana lo Tholi Adugu’ (the first step towards good governance) turned towards ward No: 67 in the city, the TDP State president asserted, “We have already begun implementing flagship schemes such as increased pensions, free LPG cylinders, and the ‘Thalliki Vandhanam’ programme. Soon, initiatives like ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ and free bus travel for women will also be introduced.”

The door-to-door drive was carried out to create awareness among people at the grassroots level about the key welfare schemes implemented by the newly-formed coalition government.

Highlighting the essence of the campaign, the MLA stated that the objective of ‘Suparipalana lo Tholi Adugu’ is to bring governance closer to the people, listening to their concerns and communicating the government’s efforts in a transparent manner and rebuilding trust through action. “The State which was in a bad shape during the YSRCP’s tenure is being steered towards the path of development under the leadership of the coalition government,” Srinivasa Rao reiterated.

Assuring that every household in Gajuwaka would be covered under the welfare umbrella of the coalition government, Srinivasa Rao reiterated his commitment towards ensuring effective and timely delivery of all welfare schemes.

The MLA was accompanied by 67th ward corporator Chiranjeevi, Gajuwaka constituency in-charge P Srinivasa Rao along with mandal, village, and booth-level committee members and local party workers.