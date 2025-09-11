'Super Six' poll promises super hit, says CM Naidu

Anantapur: In the National Democratic Alliance’s first public meeting after it assumed power, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed a jubilant crowd at the “Super Six Super Hit” rally, marking the first such event after 15 months of governance.

Naidu began by paying tribute to what he called the pillars behind the alliance’s achievements: women, youth, farmers, mothers, and party workers whose dedication kept the alliance vibrant and dynamic during the elections and beyond. He emphasised that the rally was not political campaigning or an exercise in vote-seeking, but a celebration of the government delivering on its promises. The “Super Six” welfare pledges, announced in May 2023 in Rajahmundry, were backed by all the alliance partners and became the foundation of their manifesto in the 2024 elections, which yielded a historic 57 per cent vote share, 93 per cent strike rate, resulting in 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.

Reflecting on the previous regime’s misdeeds, Naidu cited rampant debt, corruption, broken systems, and disruptions of central schemes. In contrast, his government fixed dismantled institutions and fulfilled campaign commitments, especially the “Super Six” that uplifted the poor and middle-class segments of the population. He outlined the state government’s hit schemes: Thalliki Vandanam Rs 15,000 per child per family, reaching 6.7 million students, with Rs 10,000 crore in scholarships; Stree Shakti free travel for women in RTC buses, 5 crore passengers benefited, saving Rs 200 crore; Annadata Sukhibhava (PM Kisan), Rs 20,000 per farmer annually, Rs 7,000 already disbursed to 4.7 million farmers, totaling Rs 3,173 crore; Deepam‑2 provides 3 free cooking gas cylinders annually, Rs 1,704 crore spent delivering 2.45 crore subsidies; Yuvagalam that filled 16,347 teacher vacancies and provided vocational training to 100,000 youths, matched Rs 10 lakh crore in debts with Rs 10 lakh crore in investments.

One Family-One Entrepreneur to encourage entrepreneurship among women (1 lakh DDU‑Kaushalam entrepreneurs) and IT employment for every family. Radical expansions of schemes: NTR Bharosa pensions (Rs 45,000 crore spent, 6.4 million beneficiaries), and Anna Canteens (204 outlets, 56 million meals served).

Naidu asserted that the coalition government represents all sections of society with comprehensive welfare schemes, including second‑generation GST reforms, Universal Health Coverage to reduce medical costs, subsidies for BCs, SCs, fishermen, Brahmins, salons, solar rooftops, and honorarium hikes for priests. He stressed fair treatment and unity among all cadre, with focus on ethical, corruption‑free, people‑centric governance.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu reiterated the state government’s commitment: “We are not rulers but servants of people. We are not landlords we work for the people’s future.”

Naidu concluded with an appeal for continued public support in uniting the three alliance parties in governance, delivering super hits in welfare and development, and making Andhra Pradesh number one in the nation.