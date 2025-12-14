Super star Rajinikanth prays in Tirumala

Tirumala: Superstar Rajinikanth along with family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy here on Saturday.

The super star, who visited the shrine with a group of 30 people had VIP break darshan. He arrived at Tirumala on Friday night and stayed here overnight.

The TTD officials received him at Mahadwaram and after the darshan, presented him with theerthaprasadams. Later, coming out of the temple, Rajinikanth greeted his fans who gathered outside the temple to have a glimpse of him, who celebrated 75th birthday.