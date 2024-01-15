Live
- Bandi flays BRS for conspiring to collapse state govt
- Karimnagar: Festive fervour marks grand celebrations
- Sugunendra Thirtha to ascend paryaya peetam on 18
- KTR extends aid to slain party worker’s family
- Entrepreneurship ecosystems: Fuelling innovation in higher education
- TalentSprint announces 6th cohort of its Women Engineers Programme
- Microsoft testing way to automatically launch its Copilot AI in Windows 11
- Saree trends for festive season
- Makar Sankranti 2024: 10 Traditional Foods to Delight Your Taste Buds
- OpenAI Plans to Integrate Speech, Images, and Videos into GPT: Sam Altman
Suprabhata Seva resumes
Tirumala: As the holy month of Dhanurmasam ended on Sunday, Suprabhata Seva resumed at the Tirumala Srivari Temple from Monday onwards.
Andal Sri Goda Thiruppavai Parayanam continued in Srivari Temple in place of Suprabhata Swva during Dhanurmasam which started from the early morning of December 17 last year. But as Dhanurmasa clocks were completed on January 14, Suprabhata Seva resumed in Srivari temple from January 15 onwards.
