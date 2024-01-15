Suprabhata Seva resumes

Tirumala: As the holy month of Dhanurmasam ended on Sunday, Suprabhata Seva resumed at the Tirumala Srivari Temple from Monday onwards.

Andal Sri Goda Thiruppavai Parayanam continued in Srivari Temple in place of Suprabhata Swva during Dhanurmasam which started from the early morning of December 17 last year. But as Dhanurmasa clocks were completed on January 14, Suprabhata Seva resumed in Srivari temple from January 15 onwards.