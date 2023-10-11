Supreme Court collegium appoints four new judges to AP High Court

Live
The Supreme Court collegium has appointed four new judges to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
The Supreme Court collegium has appointed four new judges to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The recommended candidates are senior advocates Harinath, Kiranmayi, Sumit, and Vijay. This appointment comes after two judges were appointed from the magistrates' quota last February.
With the recommendation of these four new judges from the advocate quota, the total number of judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court will be completed as per the allocated quota.
