Supreme Court posts YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition to April

The Supreme Court on Friday has heard the petition filed by YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju seeking cancellation of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's petition in disproportionate assets case and adjourned the hearing to April first week.



During the hearing the petition, the Supreme Court stated that they will only consider legal issues and not get involved in political matters and questioned the delay in the investigation asked the CBI the reasons for the slow progress in hearing the discharge petitions.

Presenting the arguments, Jagan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi mentioned in the court that the Telangana High Court had given instructions on December 15 last year to complete the investigation of high profile cases as early as possible in the wake of the Supreme Court's order to which Supreme Court said that it will be seen how soon the investigation of Jagan's cases will be resolved in the light of the High Court's orders and postponed the hearing to the first week of April.