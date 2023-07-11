  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court to hear petition on Amaravati in a while

Supreme Court to hear petition on Amaravati in a while
x
Highlights

The supreme court bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Bela Trivedi will hear petition on Amaravati

The Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear the petition on capital Amaravati. The hearing will be conducted by a bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Bela Trivedi.

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had stayed the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which mandated the construction of Amaravati within a six-month period. The court had also issued notices to the Central government and the respondents involved in the case.

However, the case has been transferred to a new bench as the previous judge, Justice KM Joseph, has retired. The Supreme Court will now proceed with the hearing and consider the various aspects of the Amaravati capital issue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X