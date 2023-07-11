Supreme Court to hear petition on Amaravati in a while

The Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear the petition on capital Amaravati. The hearing will be conducted by a bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Bela Trivedi.

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had stayed the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which mandated the construction of Amaravati within a six-month period. The court had also issued notices to the Central government and the respondents involved in the case.

However, the case has been transferred to a new bench as the previous judge, Justice KM Joseph, has retired. The Supreme Court will now proceed with the hearing and consider the various aspects of the Amaravati capital issue.