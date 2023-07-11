Live
- IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar will be the first IIT run by women
- We will give 24-Hours power says BRS
- YS Viveka murder: Telangana High Court asks CBI to correct errors in charge-sheet
- Members of Parliament Committee visit Simhachalam
- Governor faces hardship due to traffic in Hyderabad
- MLC Kavitha interacts with roadside grilled corn seller in Jagtial
- Russian President Putin Meets Wagner Group Leader Prigozhin After Failed Mutiny, Assessing Ukraine War Effort And Future Plansort
- Importance of Data Science for Business Leaders in India
- Mark Zuckerberg Reacts on Threads 100M Subscriptions
- Annual report - AkzoNobel India 2022-23
Supreme Court to hear petition on Amaravati in a while
Highlights
The supreme court bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Bela Trivedi will hear petition on Amaravati
The Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear the petition on capital Amaravati. The hearing will be conducted by a bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Bela Trivedi.
In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had stayed the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which mandated the construction of Amaravati within a six-month period. The court had also issued notices to the Central government and the respondents involved in the case.
However, the case has been transferred to a new bench as the previous judge, Justice KM Joseph, has retired. The Supreme Court will now proceed with the hearing and consider the various aspects of the Amaravati capital issue.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS