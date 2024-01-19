  • Menu
Supreme Court to hear YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition in DA case in a while

The Supreme Court of the country will hear today (Friday) two petitions filed by YCP Rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju regarding the cancellation of the bail of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Supreme Court of the country will hear today (Friday) two petitions filed by YCP Rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju regarding the cancellation of the bail of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the transfer of the investigation into his disproportionate assets to another state.

The bench, comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Dutta, will hear the petitions. The Supreme Court had previously issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding these petitions.

Additionally, the Supreme Court has asked the CBI to explain the reasons behind the delay in the investigation into Jagan's illegal assets case.

