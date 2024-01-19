Live
- Paritala Sriram flays YSRCP, says govt. ignored SCs and STs
- CPI-M defends Vijayan, his daughter against ROC findings
- YS Jagan inaugurates Dr BR Ambedkar statue, dedicates it to nation
- Paytm registers bumper operating revenue uptick of 38% YoY, PAT improves by Rs 170cr YoY
- Supreme Court grants medical bail to Kerala CM's ex-aide Sivasankar in Life Mission case
- Elon Musk's X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users
- Mangaluru International Airport Clinches Top Honour at Wings India 2024
- Under-Construction School Building Collapses in Anekal
- Naresh completes 50 years in showbiz, feels lucky
- Shivaji launches ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ title poster
Just In
Supreme Court to hear YS Jagan's bail cancellation petition in DA case in a while
Highlights
The Supreme Court of the country will hear today (Friday) two petitions filed by YCP Rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju regarding the cancellation of the bail of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy
The Supreme Court of the country will hear today (Friday) two petitions filed by YCP Rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju regarding the cancellation of the bail of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the transfer of the investigation into his disproportionate assets to another state.
The bench, comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Dutta, will hear the petitions. The Supreme Court had previously issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding these petitions.
Additionally, the Supreme Court has asked the CBI to explain the reasons behind the delay in the investigation into Jagan's illegal assets case.
