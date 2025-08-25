Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy gets state honours

Hyderabad: Politicians cutting across party lines paid rich tributes to veteran CPI leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, who passed away on Saturday.

Amongst the notable were Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who paid respects to the mortal remains of the veteran leader at Makhdoom Bhavan, before the body was donated to Gandhi Medical College amid State honours.

Stating that the passing away of the CPI leader is an irreparable loss for Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy said Sudhakar Reddy lived a courageous life and fought an ideological struggle without any compromise. He announced that on the lines of State Horticulture University named after Konda Lakshman Bapuji and Palamuru Rangareddy Lift irrigation Project after S Jaipal Reddy, Sudhakar Reddy’s name will also be remembered permanently. The CPI leader’s request to name Telugu University after Suravaram Pratap Reddy was accepted immediately after receiving a letter from him, the CM recalled.

CM Revanth also said that Sudhakar Reddy brought laurels to Mahbubnagar district. Recognising the left party leader’s services, the State government decided to perform the last rites with full State honours.

Congress party remembered Sudhakar Reddy’s services in the Political Affairs Committee meeting held on Saturday. AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge expressed condolences, the CM said.

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu recalled his long association with Sudhakar Reddy. He said they participated together in various movements on people’s issues. The TDP chief stated that Sudhakar Reddy played a key role in national politics. He also recalled the services rendered by the Communist leader as MLA.

Naidu said that during the formation of various governments at the Centre, the movements for the protection of democracy and on other occasions, they worked together. “Sudhakar Reddy had special affection for me. I can never forget him in my life. He personally supported my work. I condole the passing away of such a good friend and well-wisher,” he said.

KT Rama Rao termed Sudhakar Reddy’s demise as an irreplaceable loss. He recalled the veteran leader’s active role in people’s movements, his leadership of the CPI for seven years, and his crucial support for the Telangana statehood cause. He remembered that from a student leader to a national figure, Sudhakar Reddy’s journey reflected extraordinary commitment.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Seethakka, Jupally Krishna Rao also paid homage to the veteran leader.