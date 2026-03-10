Early planning key to cracking advanced placement exams, College Board regional head

Students aspiring to study at international universities are increasingly turning to Advanced Placement (AP) courses and exams to strengthen their academic profiles. Recognised by universities across major study destinations, AP exams test college-level knowledge and analytical skills. However, since the exams are conducted only once each year in May, experts emphasise the need for early preparation and careful subject planning.

In an interaction withThe Hans India,Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director & Regional Head, College Board – India, South & Central Asia, spoke about how students can effectively prepare for AP exams while managing school boardexaminations and overseas college applications.

What is the biggest difference between preparing for Advanced Placement (AP) exams and preparing for school or board exams?

The key difference lies in the approach to learning and the depth of understanding expected. School and board examinations typically focus on completing a defined syllabus and practising familiar question patterns. Students often prepare by revising textbook material and solving standard problems.

AP exams, however, are designed to test conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, and the ability to apply knowledge in unfamiliar situations. Instead of relying solely on memorisation, students are encouraged to explore concepts deeply and connect ideas across topics.

Because AP courses are aligned with introductory college-level learning, the preparation process mirrors the academic expectations students will encounter at universities abroad. Students who take AP courses alongside their school curriculum often develop stronger critical thinking and problem-solving skills, which benefit both their school performance and their readiness for higher education.

What preparation strategy works best for students managing both board exams and AP exams?

A structured and well-paced preparation strategy is essential when students are balancing board exams and AP exams.

Many AP subjects—particularly Mathematics, Sciences, and Economics—overlap significantly with school curricula.

When students align their preparation across these areas, they can strengthen their conceptual understanding while preparing for both examinations simultaneously.

Early planning also plays a crucial role.

Students should choose AP subjects that align with their academic strengths and intended field of study. This ensures that their preparation contributes meaningfully to their long-term academic goals rather than adding unnecessary pressure.

Instead of treating AP and board exams as separate tracks, integrating preparation can reduce stress and improve learning outcomes. Research consistently shows that even one AP experience can significantly enhance a student’s confidence and readiness for college-level coursework.

Since AP exams take place only once a year in May, what should students start doing now to prepare effectively?

Students should focus on early and consistent preparation. The first step is to become familiar with the course framework, exam format, and the level of conceptual depth required for their chosen subjects. Starting months in advance allows them to build a solid foundation and engage more deeply with the material. AP exams are also increasingly digital or hybrid-digital, so students should become comfortable with technology-enabled testing environments. Using practice tools, exam previews, and structured preparation resources can help students gradually build confidence. A well-paced preparation journey ensures that students are not only ready for the exam but also developing academic skills that will support them throughout their university education.

How should students choose AP subjects based on their future majors or university plans?

AP subject choices are most effective when aligned with a student’s academic interests and intended career path. Students planning to pursue STEM fields may benefit from AP courses in mathematics or sciences, while those interested in business, economics, or humanities can select subjects that complement those areas. It is important to remember that the value of AP lies in meaningful academic engagement rather than the number of exams taken. Taking a smaller number of carefully selected subjects that genuinely add academic depth can be more impactful than attempting multiple exams without a clear direction.

How do AP courses and scores help students stand out in competitive university admissions abroad?

AP courses and scoresprovide globally recognised evidence that a student can handle rigorous college-level academic work while still in school.

For universities reviewing applications from different education systems, AP serves as a common academic benchmark.

Strong AP performance demonstrates subject mastery, intellectual curiosity, and academic readiness. Universities across major study destinations—including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Europe, and parts of Asia—consider AP scores during admissions and may also grant college credit or advanced placement.