Suresh Kumar is new CEO of TTD’s SVBC 

Tirupati: Suresh Kumar Gedela has been appointed as TTD devotional channel SVBC's chief executive officer (CEO).



The government on Monday issued a GO for the deputation of Suresh Kumar working as Deputy Director (News), Doordarshan Kendra, Vijayawada, to TTD for appointing him as SVBC CEO.

After the director, Government of India, ministry of information and broadcasting issued orders on July 8 for placing the service of Suresh Kumar at the disposal of Government of Andhra Pradesh on deputation for a period of three years, he was relieved and reported to Government of Andhra Pradesh after which he was admitted into service with effect from July 15.

On his admission into duty, the services of Suresh Kumar are placed at the disposal of the revenue ( endowments) department for posting him as chief executive officer of SVBC as per the GO issued on Monday.

TTD issued a notification two months back, inviting applications from suitable candidates for appointment as CEO, SVBC following the term of present CEO ended.