Surprisingly, DGP writing letters instead of taking action: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Expressing surprise over the letter of Director General of Police seeking proof on the allegations of phone tapping, the TDP President Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu observed that police should take action on it. Speaking to party leaders in an online meeting on Tuesday, Naidu expressed surprise over how the AP Director General of Police could ask for proof on the allegations of phone tapping to monitor movements of Opposition, advocates, journalists and social activists in the State.

TDP supremo termed it as laughable that instead of initiating action to verify facts, the DGP wrote a counter letter seeking evidence. He said that he had written many letters and submitted memoranda on false cases filed against TDP leaders in the past, but the DGP never cared to respond.

The TDP chief said that it was surprising that when he had written his letter to the Prime Minister, the AP DGP wrote his reply. It was now the bounden duty of the DGP to clarify what action he had taken against the culprits responsible for the attacks and false cases against TDP leaders.

Naidu asked why the DGP maintained a silence when he was obstructed during his visit to Visakhapatnam. First, permission was given for the Vizag visit but finally, hurdles were created.

The TDP chief said that even when he was going to visit Atmakur, the front gates of his residential building were tied with ropes to prevent him to come out of his house. The DGP's actions created such an action wherein he had to stand and read the law before the court.

Naidu said that from the beginning, it was a habit of the ruling YSRCP leaders. In the past, they had tapped the phones of CBI former joint director VV Lakshminarayana. Now, even the phones of the doctors were being tapped. Eventually, the front line warriors were afraid of lifting phone calls of even their patients with fear of receiving threats. The doctors were not hesitating to come forward to give treatment to the Covid patient out of fear of harassment from the ruling party, he said.