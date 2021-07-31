Surya Kumari takes charge as Collector

Vizianagaram: A Surya Kumari assumed charge as Vizianagaram District Collector on Friday. Before assuming charge, she visited the Pydithalli temple and offer special prayers to the goddess. She was received by the district officials. The officers presented her notebooks instead of bouquets and shawls as she appealed them bring the books, so that they can be distributed to the students.

Later, she directed ITDA project officer K Kurmanath to distribute the notebooks to the students in Agency area. The newly appointed Collector said that she will work for the progress of the district with the help of officials and public representatives. Joint Collector G C Kishore, J Venkata Rao and others attended the programme.