Suspected food poisoning: 42 students take ill
The condition of two out of 42 students of Jeelugumilli Government Tribal Welfare Ashram Boys' School who fell sick due to suspected food poisoning on Monday is stated to be serious
Eluru: The condition of two out of 42 students of Jeelugumilli Government Tribal Welfare Ashram Boys' School who fell sick due to suspected food poisoning on Monday is stated to be serious. District Hospital Services coordinator Paul Satish said that the students who fell ill are being treated at the Jangareddygudem Area Hospital and the health condition of other students is stable. He said in a statement that students of the boys' hostel fell ill and immediately a medical camp was organised and treatment was provided.
He said that two of the students have been shifted to the Jangareddygudem Government Area Hospital and are being treated.
Dr Paul Satish informed that the medical camp will be organised in the hostel until the health of the students improves.