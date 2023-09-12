Live
Suspense continues on verdict of special ACB court
Vijayawada: Suspense continues on the verdict of the special ACB court on the house custody petition filed by the advocates of Nara Chandrababu Naidu in AP Skill Developmnent corporation scam case. Chandrababu Naidu is in Rajamahendravaram central jail and filed petition for house custody.
Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy argued that there is no need of house custody as adequate security is there in the Central jail. However lawyers on behalf of Naidu argued for house custody the verdict reserved for today. Suspense continues around the court premises. The special ACB court took up hearing of other cases since morning.
