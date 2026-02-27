SV Medical College’s MRU bags ‘Certificate of Excellence’

Tirupati: SV Medical College has secured top position in the country for its research performance, earning national recognition at a prestigious awards ceremony held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

At the ‘Medical Colleges Research Connect-2026’ programme organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the college’s Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU) was honoured with a ‘Certificate of Excellence’ for its outstanding performance in national-level rankings.

The award was presented by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, in recognition of the institution’s exemplary contribution to medical research. SV Medical College Principal Dr G Ravi Prabhu and MRU Nodal Officer Dr AS Kiriti received the memento and certificate from the Minister during the ceremony.

The recognition places SV Medical College at the forefront of research excellence in the country, highlighting the significant strides made by its Multidisciplinary Research Unit in advancing scientific studies and collaborative healthcare research.

Scientist P Madhusudana and others were present.