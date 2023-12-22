‘SVEEP’ Drive Eyes 85% polling in NTR district

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao flagged off the voter awareness programme Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) organised by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at TTD Kalyana Mandapam here on Thursday along with Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar, municipal commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh and others,

Speaking on the occasion, collector Dilli Rao said that voter awareness programme has been launched across the NTR district in an attempt to achieve 85 per cent polling in the forthcoming elections.

The SVEEP was launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) way back in 2011 which fetched good results. Since then, the programme has been implemented before every election.

The average polling during the 2019 elections in the four constituencies in the district was 95 per cent. However, the average polling in the three constituencies in the city was only 66 per cent. That is why the SVEEP programme was launched in the city to highlight the importance of the right to vote and also to encourage the voter to participate in the democratic process.

Collector said that more programmes will be conducted in future and voters will be educated on how to vote on the EVM.

Referring to the preparation of electoral rolls, collector said that special summary revision-2024 of the rolls was almost completed.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that through the SVEEP programme, the voters will be informed about the registration of vote, using EVM to vote and other issues. The citizens might get information from BLOs regarding their vote, or through voter helpline or voter service portal. Vijayawada municipal additional commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavati, officials of the Collectorate and Vijayawada municipal corporation and others were present.