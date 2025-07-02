Live
- Three chain snatchers held, Rs 13L worth gold recovered
- MP bats for devpt of Nellore district
- Food For Thought: TG govt to issue 2 lakh new ration cards soon
- Bhu Bharati portal: Over 8 lakh applications registered
- Tirupati Mayor overlooked for national conference
- US foreign aid cuts can cause 14M deaths by 2030
- Cabinet nod to upgrade TN highway
- Eye On 2036 Olympics… Union Cabinet approves National Sports Policy
- Don-Elon Break-Up: Version 2 - Trump–Musk feud flares over ‘Big Beautiful Bill’
- Sri Kalyana Venkateswara rides Hanumantha Vahanam
SVIMS contract employees intensify stir
The SVIMS contract employees taking out rally as part of the stir in Tirupati on Tuesday
Tirupati: The SVIMS contract employees who were on a relay under strike for the last 6 days intensified their agitation on Tuesday. The employees working in various departments abstained from duties for an hour affecting the hospital services. They took out a rally raising slogans in support of their demands.
Speaking on the occasion CITU leader K Murali said the hospital authorities assured to discuss the contract employees demands with TTD EO Syamala Rao who return on Tuesday from America. They warned if the authorities failed to solve their issues the contract employees will step up their protest. It is reported that the contract workers have been demanding for the last 3 years to increase their wages and staged various protests but in vain.