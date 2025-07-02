SVIMS contract employees intensify stir

Tirupati: The SVIMS contract employees who were on a relay under strike for the last 6 days intensified their agitation on Tuesday. The employees working in various departments abstained from duties for an hour affecting the hospital services. They took out a rally raising slogans in support of their demands.

Speaking on the occasion CITU leader K Murali said the hospital authorities assured to discuss the contract employees demands with TTD EO Syamala Rao who return on Tuesday from America. They warned if the authorities failed to solve their issues the contract employees will step up their protest. It is reported that the contract workers have been demanding for the last 3 years to increase their wages and staged various protests but in vain.