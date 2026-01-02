SVIMS honors top repeat single donor platelet contributors

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) director Dr RV Kumar felicitated here on Thursday hospital blood bank recognized top donors who contributed the highest number of repeat Single Donor Platelet (SDP) donations for their outstanding commitment to saving lives.

The honored donors include T Dhananjay, PR Krishnavardhan Babu, PK Rajesh Babu, Poojari Ravi, and A Pradeep.

Speaking on the occasion, SVIMS director praised the donors' unwavering dedication in consistently providing platelet donations to protect lives.

They urged everyone to step forward as voluntary donors to support this noble cause.

Head of Immunohematology Dr KV Sridhar Babu, Blood Transfusion department faculty Dr Kumar were present.