SVIMS labs set for NABL evaluation, move closer to accreditation

Tirupati: The laboratories at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Hospital underwent a detailed two-day assessment by a team from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) on November 22 and 23.

SVIMS, supported by TTD, provides advanced medical services not only to Rayalaseema region but to patients across the State. The institution has already earned prestigious recognitions, including NABH accreditation and Nursing Excellence—becoming one of the first government-sector hospitals in India to achieve both. In continuation of these quality benchmarks, the NABL team conducted an evaluation of SVIMS laboratories.

During the visit, NABL assessors reviewed quality systems and technical competence across departments such as Haematology, Biochemistry, Microbiology, and other laboratory units. Their assessment focused on documentation practices, quality control mechanisms, equipment calibration, staff expertise, and adherence to patient safety standards.

NABL team members appreciated the cooperation extended by SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar, faculty members of all departments, Quality Management Section, technical staff, nursing teams, administrative personnel, and other support units. They noted that collective effort reflected the institution’s commitment to maintaining high standards of diagnostic excellence.

The assessors added that NABL accreditation would further strengthen SVIMS’s patient care and diagnostic quality, enhancing trust and reliability in laboratory services. Members of the SVIMS NABL Quality Management team, doctors, lab technicians, and other staff participated in the programme.