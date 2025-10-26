SVU embarks on quantum & hydrogen research drive

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has taken a decisive step toward the frontiers of future science with a renewed focus on quantum technologies and hydrogen research, signalling a major shift in its academic and research priorities under the leadership of its new vice-chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao. Barely two weeks after assuming office, Prof Rao, a distinguished scientist renowned for his pioneering contributions to translational nanomaterials research, has begun steering the University toward his vision of establishing SVU as a hub for cutting-edge and interdisciplinary research.

In a move that underscores this transformation, Prof D Narayana Rao, director (Research) at SRM University, Amaravati, visited Sri Venkateswara University recently and held detailed discussions with Prof Narasinga Rao. The deliberations focussed on strengthening academic and research collaborations between the two prestigious institutions.

They also dwelled at length on establishing joint research initiatives in Quantum Technologies and Hydrogen Mobility, areas recognised globally as transformative for scientific advancement and sustainable energy development.

Prof Narayana Rao shared insights into SRM University’s pioneering work in these cutting-edge domains and expressed the need for creating a collaborative research ecosystem among leading Indian universities to accelerate innovation and contribute to national progress.

Prof Narasinga Rao welcomed the proposal and revealed that SVU is in the process of forming a Research Advisory Board comprising eminent academicians and distinguished scientists from across the country. The board will steer SVU’s future research direction, promote interdisciplinary projects, and strengthen its overall research ecosystem.

“Sri Venkateswara University is committed to advancing research in frontier areas like quantum technologies and hydrogen mobility,” Prof. Narasinga Rao stated. “Strategic collaborations with reputed institutions such as SRM University will significantly contribute to building a vibrant and globally competitive research environment at SVU.” Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu briefed Prof Narayana Rao on SVU’s ongoing research projects, faculty achievements, and institutional initiatives designed to foster innovation and excellence.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to explore concrete avenues of collaboration, including faculty exchange programmes, joint research proposals, and the organisation of national-level workshops that would bring together experts from academia, research organisations, and industry.