SVU emerges as drone skill hub after DGCA nod

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati, has received official approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct Remote Pilot Training for small and medium class drones. With this approval, SVU has taken an important step towards becoming a major centre for drone skill development in the region.

The approval comes as a result of the University’s focus on innovation, practical learning, and industry-oriented education under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Tata Narasinga Rao.

His initiatives and academic reforms helped the University meet DGCA standards for drone pilot training.

The DGCA-approved training programme will be held over five to seven days.

It will include classroom sessions as well as practical flight training, following all safety rules and operational guidelines set by the DGCA.

Participants will be trained in drone operation, airspace rules, safety procedures, emergency handling, and mission planning.

Prof Narasinga Rao recently visited the drone training facility on the SVU campus and interacted with trainers to review infrastructure, safety measures, and training quality.

He stressed the importance of maintaining high standards and strict regulatory compliance.

Pranav Kumar Chitte and Ritesh Kumar Singh from PBC Aero Hub Pvt Ltd, SVU’s official training partner under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formally handed over the DGCA approval certificate to the Vice-Chancellor.

After completing the training successfully, candidates will receive a Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC), which will be valid for 10 years.

This certificate allows trained pilots to legally operate drones for commercial, industrial, research, and public service purposes across India.

The certification is expected to improve employment opportunities in fast-growing drone-based industries.

The Vice Chancellor encouraged SVU students as well as students from outside the University to make use of this opportunity to learn drone technology and improve their job prospects.

This Remote Pilot Training programme is expected to begin in the second week of February 2026. The University will soon announce the fee structure and other details.