Facebook Adds AI-Powered Animated Profiles, Creative Backgrounds to Attract Young Users

Facebook has introduced a fresh set of AI-driven features designed to make the platform more visually engaging and interactive, particularly for younger users. The updates bring animated profile photos, creative restyling tools for Stories and Memories, and animated backgrounds for text posts — all powered by Meta AI.

While Instagram and WhatsApp have dominated Meta’s recent innovation push, Facebook has seen comparatively fewer headline updates. That changed this week, as the company rolled out new tools aimed at helping users personalise their profiles and posts in fun, expressive ways.

Leading the update is the addition of animated profile photos. Instead of static images, users can now add motion effects that bring their pictures to life. These animations can make subjects appear to wave, form a heart shape, or even wear a virtual party hat. According to Facebook, the feature works best with a clear image of a single person facing the camera. Users can either upload photos from their camera roll or choose existing images already stored on Facebook. The company also plans to roll out additional animation options later this year.

Facebook is also upgrading Stories and Memories with a new Meta AI-powered tool called “Restyle.” This feature allows users to transform ordinary photos into more artistic or themed visuals. After selecting an image, users can enter text prompts or pick from preset styles such as anime or illustrated designs. Restyle also includes adjustments for mood, lighting, colours, and background settings. For instance, users can swap a simple backdrop with beaches, cityscapes, or other scenic environments, offering more creative freedom when sharing moments.

Text posts are also getting a makeover. Facebook now allows users to add animated backgrounds behind their written updates, making simple status posts more eye-catching and dynamic. The move appears aimed at encouraging more creative storytelling and boosting engagement on traditional text content, which has seen declining attention in recent years.

Beyond creative tools, Meta is tweaking Facebook’s overall layout. The redesigned feed makes it easier to access popular features such as Reels, Friends, Marketplace, and Profile. Reels, in particular, are getting prominent placement as the company continues to prioritise short-form video content.

Earlier, Meta emphasised its aim to simplify the Facebook experience, especially with Reels. The company is focusing on making short videos easier to find and watch. The updated layout puts commonly used options, including Reels, Friends, Marketplace and Profile front and centre.

With these AI-powered enhancements, Meta appears to be giving Facebook a modern refresh, hoping to keep the platform relevant and appealing to a new generation of users.