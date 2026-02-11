Valentine’s day style edit: Chic gifts for him & her

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about big gestures - it’s about choosing something that feels right for them. For him, that could be a pair of everyday sneakers he’ll actually wear, a sleek wallet he carries everywhere, or a classic silk accessory that instantly elevates his look. For her, it’s about pieces that blend style with comfort - an elegant handbag, chic boots, or easy sandals she’ll reach for again and again. These are gifts meant to fit into real moments, real routines, and real lives - because the most meaningful Valentine’s Day gifts are the ones that feel personal and lasting. Gifting Recommendations for HIM Binate’s

Step Into Love, Step Into Comfort LOUIS STITCH Minimalistic Sneakers are crafted for the modern man who values style, comfort, and effortless versatility. Designed with premium materials, breathable construction, and a cushioned comfort bed, these lace-up sneakers deliver all-day ease - whether it’s a city date, a casual workday, or an active day out. With a sleek, timeless silhouette and a secure fit, they pair perfectly with denims, chinos, or shorts. Minimal in design, powerful in comfort - these sneakers are made for men who move with confidence and style. Because the best gifts are the ones he wears every day. Price: Rs. 2,499 Burgundy Luxury Italian Silk Necktie Set With Pocket Square Chrome Tie pin

Wrapped in Elegance, Made for Special Moments This Valentine’s Day, gift him timeless sophistication with the LOUIS STITCH Burgundy Woven Silk Stole. Crafted from rich woven silk with an elegant printed pattern, this piece adds effortless charm to wedding celebrations and festive occasions. The deep burgundy hue brings warmth and romance, making it a thoughtful gift for moments that matter. Designed for a standard fit and refined drape, it pairs beautifully with ethnic and occasion wear, elevating his look with understated luxury. A classic accessory for the man who appreciates fine details and lasting style. Because love deserves a touch of silk. Price: Rs. 999 British Tan Italian Saffiano Leather Zipper Wallet

A Thoughtful Gift He Will Use Every Day The LOUIS STITCH Italian Saffiano Leather Wallet in a rich tan shade is thoughtfully crafted from premium Italian leather that’s made to last and age beautifully. With its clean design, subtle logo detailing, and smartly organised interior, it’s built to make everyday life easier - without ever feeling bulky. The added RFID protection brings peace of mind, while the sleek silhouette keeps things effortlessly stylish, whether he’s heading to work, stepping out for the evening, or just running errands. Simple, practical, and quietly luxurious - just like the best kind of love. Price: Rs. 899 Gifting Recommendations for HER Textured Golden and Black Mini Satchel Handbag Purse for Women

A Little Luxury She’ll Love Every Day The LOUIS STITCH Women’s Crossbody Sling Bag is crafted from premium PU leather with a soft textile lining and finished with a chic snakeskin design that adds just the right touch of elegance. Designed to keep up with her day, it features smart compartments for easy organisation, a secure magnetic flap closure, and a sleek silhouette that works for workdays, weekends, and everything in between. Thoughtfully detailed with subtle metal branding, it’s a bag that blends style with everyday ease. A meaningful gift for the women who matter most - because the best presents are the ones she reaches for every day. Price: Rs. 1599 Women's Beige Elegant Mid-Top Neck Belt Buckle Slip-On Chelsea Boots

Style She’ll Walk Into with Confidence The LOUIS STITCH Women’s Mid-Top Ankle Chelsea Boots from the Exclusive Collection are designed to blend modern style with everyday comfort. Crafted with a premium PU upper and finished with a chic neck belt buckle, these boots add a touch of sophistication to casual days, work looks, and evening outings alike. Inside, soft cushioned comfort and a breathable lining keep her feet feeling good all day, while the anti-slip TPR sole offers steady support wherever she goes. Stylish, comfortable, and made to last - because the best gifts let her move through life with ease and confidence. Price: Rs. 2999 Women's White Block Heel Cross Strap Sandals