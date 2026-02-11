Gunman Opens Fire At Thailand School, Takes Teachers And Students Hostage

A shooting incident at a school in southern Thailand triggered panic on Wednesday after an armed assailant opened fire, took teachers and students hostage and injured several people, according to officials and media reports.

The incident occurred at Phatong Prathan Khiriwat School in Songkhla province’s Hat Yai district, where an 18-year-old man allegedly entered the premises carrying a gun in an agitated state and began firing. Police said the suspect held multiple students and teachers captive inside the school during the attack.

Authorities later confirmed that the gunman was detained and all hostages were safely freed. At least three people were reported injured in the incident. Deputy Superintendent Wichian Soboon said the perpetrator had been captured and the situation was brought under control.

Videos circulating on social media showed scenes of chaos as students and others fled the area, running for safety and taking shelter while the situation unfolded.

A government statement said the attacker appeared distressed when he entered the school, while police continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting. Security has been tightened in the area as authorities assess the full circumstances surrounding the incident.