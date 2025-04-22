SVU hosts national PR day 2025

Tirupati: Principal of SVU College of Commerce, Management and Computers Prof PV Narasaiah said that public relations can play a crucial role in ensuring the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He was speaking at the National Public Relations Day-2025 celebrations held at Sri Venkateswara University on Monday, organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Tirupati Chapter.

Prof Narasaiah emphasised that AI is not limited to computer science—it affects all disciplines. He advocated for ethical and transparent use of AI, highlighting the need for collaboration between public relations professionals and technical experts to guide responsible implementation.

Keynote speakers Prof P Venkata Krishna of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam and Dr Yeturu Kalidas of IIT Tirupati underscored the role of PR experts in building public trust. They stressed the importance of communicating AI’s benefits, limitations, and necessary safeguards through media, conferences, and awareness programs. In times of AI misuse, they noted, PR professionals must lead effective crisis communication. PRSI Tirupati Chairman Dr GS Prasad, Secretary D Chandramohan, and other dignitaries including faculty heads and former PRSI chairpersons attended the event.