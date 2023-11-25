SVU retains NAAC A+ grade accreditation

Tirupati: SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy announced that the University retained its NAAC A+ grade accreditation. He said the University scored 3.31 in 4th cycle thereby retaining it’s a+ grade.

He addressed the media here on Friday and said that it is a testament to the collective efforts of faculty, staff and students, who consistently strived for academic brilliance. It also reflects their unwavering commitment to providing quality education and fostering a conducive learning environment.

He recalled that NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) Peer Team visited SV University during March 7-9 and announced A grade to it. SVU filed an appeal with the NAAC immediately out of a strong belief that the institution has the potential to achieve the A+ grade which proved to be correct.

On the occasion of completing his 3-year tenure as Vice-Chancellor, Prof Raja Reddy also listed out the University’s achievements from November 2020 to November 2023. The University fared well in securing good rankings in QS Asia University rankings 2023, Times Higher Education World University rankings – 2024, AD Scientific Index Rankings, Times Higher Education Asia University rankings besides many others.

The campus will soon have NIELIT centre to be set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with an investment of Rs.6.42 cr. Prof Raja Reddy said that under credit transfer for online courses provided through SWAYAM – NPTEL MOOCs platform, 877 certificates were obtained by students of SVU College of Engineering. All the classrooms in the campus are ICT enabled and subscription for SCOPUS and E-Shodh Sindhu has been made.

V-C Prof Raja Reddy said that upgrading the infrastructure, a girls hostel with Rs 5 crore and boys hostel with Rs 7.50 crore have been taken up. Once these are completed, there will be no dearth of hostel accommodation. Further, construction of an examination hall was taken up with Rs 7 crore.

Registrar Prof OMd Hussain, Dean (R&D) Prof S Vijayabhaskara Rao, Prof YC Ratnakaram, Prof Padmanabham, Prof BV Muralidhar, Dr PC Venkateswarlu and other faculty were present.