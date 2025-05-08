SW hostel students receive awards

Ongole: Exceptional students from Social Welfare residential hostels across Prakasam district received prestigious awards from the Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy at a ceremony held at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. The event recognised outstanding academic achievers in 10th grade and Intermediate second year examinations, as well as exemplary hostel welfare officers.

Among the distinguished recipients from the Prakasam district were, state 7th ranker in Class 10th examinations, Guttikanti Sudarshan, with 580 marks from Boys’ Social Welfare Hostel in Pedacherlopalli, the state 9th ranker, B Mahalakshmi, with 578 marks from Girls’ Social Welfare Hostel in Markapur, state 10th ranker, Gampa Monith, from Boys’ Social Welfare Hostel in Pedacherlopalli. P Tirupati Rao, who scored 575 marks from the Boys’ Social Welfare Hostel, Pedacherlopalli, was recognised as the district topper.

The welfare officer of the Boys’ Social Welfare Hostel at Mundlapadu, B Anjaneya Reddy, received the Best Hostel Welfare Officer award, as the hostel achieved a remarkable 100 percent pass rate with all 33 students clearing their examinations, of whom 17 scored above 500 marks. In Intermediate examinations, M Navya Bai from Girls’ Social Welfare College Hostel, Yerragondapalem, topped Prakasam district with 961 marks. Badipati Satish and Valapala Agustin from Boys’ Social Welfare College Hostel, Cumbam, were recognised as group toppers with 929 and 914 marks respectively.

Speaking at the event, Minister Swamy encouraged the award-winning students to pursue higher education and reach greater heights. He emphasised the students that they can achieve their goals, when education is pursued with passion rather than as a burden.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare for Prakasam district N Lakshma Naik congratulated all the successful students and acknowledged the dedicated welfare officers. He hoped that in the 2025-26 academic year, all students would excel and score above 550 marks.