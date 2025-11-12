Swachh Bharat cleaning drive

Ongole: A massive cleaning programme under the Swachh Bharat Action Plan was held at the RTC Bus Stand here on Tuesday.

Andhra Kesari University Vice-Chancellor Prof DVR Murthy, the chief guest, emphasised that everyone should participate in making Swachh Bharat a success. He stressed the importance of personal hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and tree planting to achieve Viksit Bharat 2047. University Registrar Prof Haribabu commended the initiative.

NSS Coordinator Dr Mande Harsh Preetham Dev Kumar acknowledged the NSS Regional Director, Hyderabad’s support, while supervisor N Sanjay Kumar attended from Hyderabad.

Volunteers from SSN College, Government Junior College, Andhra Kesari University, APSRTC staff, and officials from the fisheries department actively participated in the programme.