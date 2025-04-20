Swachhata rally held in Kadapa

Kadapa: As part of Swachh Diwas, district Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri, along with MLA and Government Whip R Madhavi Reddy launched E-Check initiative — a drive to collect electronic waste from households and commercial establishments in Kadapa on Saturday. A massive Swachhata rally was flagged off from 7 Roads circle to One Town Circle involving officials, students, women’s groups, and public.

The Collector emphasised the importance of managing e-waste for a healthy and clean environment, urging citizens to participate in the third Saturday of every month as “Swachh Andhra Day.” MLA Madhavi Reddy noted that this initiative started from Kadapa three months ago and is setting a positive example across the state. Municipal Commissioner Manoj Reddy, ZP CEO Obulamma, and several department officials took part in the rally and awareness campaign.