Just In
Swachhta Pakhwada’ commences at NSTL
Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam-based premiere naval research naval laboratory of DRDO Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) prepared an action plan to ensure greater participation and derive effective outcome of the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ fortnight by maintaining proper cleanliness in the office premises with special emphasis on digitising and weeding out of records.
Commenced as part of the allocated fortnight for Defence Research and Development (DRDO) scheduled from December 1 to 15, the cleanliness drive saw participation of employees from various departments. They pledged not to litter and propagate the message of Swachh Bharat Mission in villages and towns.
Outstanding Scientist and Director of NSTL Dr. Abraham Varughese along with Associate Director HN Das and other scientists, Officers and staff took a swachhta pledge.
Senior scientists and officers discussed the importance of maintaining cleanliness among all employees and identified sites for the drive to be taken up in different locations. Lt. Col. Rahul Dixit, division head (Works and Estate) is the coordinator for various cleanliness drive activities in NSTL.