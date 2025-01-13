Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary celebrated

Ongole : Social Welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, along with Ongole mayor Gangada Sujata, AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, and district collector A Thameem Ansariya, paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda’s statue at Kottapatnam Bus Stand Centre here on Sunday, as part of the spiritual and motivational leader’s 163rd birth anniversary.

Later, at the special programme organised on the occasion, Minister Swamy called upon youth to draw inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings. He emphasised the government’s commitment to nurturing young entrepreneurs.

Collector Ansariya said that youth constitute 40 per cent of the district’s population and outlined the administration’s focus on channelling this youth power for comprehensive district development.

APTDC Chairman Balaji praised Vivekananda as a great intellectual who showcased Indian values to the world, while Mayor Sujata urged youth to emulate Vivekananda in their pursuit of knowledge.

The event also included the distribution of certificates and mementos to winners of various competitions held during the recent National Youth Day celebrations.

Ongole Municipal Commissioner Venkateswararao, Nehru Yuva Kendra officer Kamal Sa, District Youth Welfare, and STEP CEO Srimannarayana, along with local representatives and officials attended the programme.