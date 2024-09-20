Swarna Andhra @ 2047

Vijayawada: The draft vision document known as ‘Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047’, which would be unveiled on November 1, aims at achieving 15 percent growth rate and making the state a 2.4-trillion dollar economy.

Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad said the draft report would be in public domain and will be put up for discussion for feedback from September 21 to October 5 in all mandal and municipalities.

The government will also conduct essay competitions in schools till October 5 and by September 30 draft plan for each mandal would also be prepared. Apart from making Andhra Pradesh a fully developed state by 2047, the vision document aims to have a per capita income of $43,000, he said.

He said the state has 974-km long seacoast and Moolapeta, Gangavaram, Ramayapatnam and Krishnapatnam ports will also become operational soon enabling the setting up of port-based industrial units which would help not only in a largescale import and export activities but also employment opportunities.

The district-specific vision documents that would be prepared should keep this aspect also in view, he said. The district vision documents should be ‘Blue Ocean’ economy-oriented, the CS said. They should also have measures to see that by 2047 the state achieves zero poverty, ease of living, basic infrastructural facilities, demographic management, promotion of artificial intelligence, etc. They should be the growth engines for the districts, he emphasized.

Another area where the district vision documents should focus on is global high value agri and processing units, industry-based skill development and making eastern coast as logistics centres. He further said AP should be the next generation services hub and special plans to develop the state into a major tourism centre should also be taken care of. The CS said another important area in the vision document is the health sector, besides good governance and robust economy, he added.