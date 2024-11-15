Swarna Vaijayanthi Mala presented to Tirumala god

Tirumala: Chaitanya, the granddaughter of former TTD chairman and ex-MP late Adikeshavulu Naidu, donated gold Swarna Vaijayanthi Mala, which costs Rs 2 crore to Lord Venkateswara Swamy here on Thursday. She also donated a gold ornament to Goddess Padmavathi in Tiruchanur.

She handed over the ornament to TTD Chairman BR Naidu in the temple. According to sources, the ornament will be adorned to the processional deity on every Friday.

Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy had Lord’s darshan during Archana seva on Thursday and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

Delhi former CM and AAP founder Aravind Kejriwal along with his family had Lord’s darshan during VIP break. Meanwhile, Minister Kollu Ravindra and former Minister Devineni Uma Maheshwar Rao and others had darshan on the same day.