SWAT team to handle agitations, emergency situations

Visakhapatnam: In order to meet challenges faced during emergency situations in industrial areas and other places in Anakapalli district, specially trained teams will be deployed to handle the situation, informed Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha.

Interacting with the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, who completed their training at the Armed Reserve Police Headquarters in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the SP explained the precautions and techniques to be followed while lifting the agitators in the vehicles, among others, to them. The SP said that women members in the team will be given a special uniform to carry out their duties.

Focusing on the public safety and tackle emergency situations, the specialised SWAT team consisting of 30 trained police personnel, including women, would play a crucial role, he added.

Further, the SP sensitised the SWAT personnel about their role and challenges to be faced at the ground level during agitations.

Apart from providing security at VVIP programmes, the team members have to show their skills to handle tough situations too, the SP said. Later, Tuhin Sinha inspected helmets, lathi, stone-guard, long range and short range shells, smoke shells, gas gun firing, right gear equipment at the grounds. The SP made it clear that the SWAT team should be completely aware of their duties and perform their duties with vigilance. Regular practice would yield better results, he suggested.

AR DSP P Nageswara Rao, Reserve Inspectors Manmadha Rao, Ramakrishna Rao, officers and staff were present.