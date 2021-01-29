Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swamy visits Antarvedi temple

Kakinada: Visakha Sri Sarada Peetha Uttaradhikri Swatmanandendra Saraswati visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Antarvedi on Thursday and offered prayers to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swami.

BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, temple authorities and priests welcomed him as per temple tradition. Swamiji was offered an invitation with Poorna Kumbham. He observed and examined the newly-built divine chariot at the temple. He expressed happiness over the completion of the chariot in a record time of 90 days. He remarked that burning of the chariot was quite unfortunate and gruesome incident.

Soon after the Visakha Sarada Peetadhipathi Swami Swaroopananda came to know about this grisly incident of the burning of the chariot he had spoken to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for immediate action. The CM spontaneously reacted and gave assurance to Swamiji for immediate action. He said that on the instructions of CM Jagan, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad, various MLAs and Endowments department officials worked hard to build chariot in the record time of 90 days.

He suggested that the government should constitute special committees for protecting the temples. He said that for progress and prosperity the authorities should conduct rituals and yagnas and Sudarsana yagas on important days.