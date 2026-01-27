Tableaux showcase NTR dist’s development journey

Vijayawada: Thetableaux displayed during the 77th Republic Day celebrations held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday vividly showcased the NTR district’s development journey and the implementation of the Swarna Andhra 10-point action plan. A total of 18 departmental floats drew applause from the gathering by presenting key welfare and development initiatives impressively.

Major floats included those of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam, Swarna Andhra 2047, District Rural Development Agency, Civil Supplies (Deepam-2 scheme), Tourism (Kondapalli Experience Centre), School Education (value-based education), Prohibition & Excise, EAGLE (drug-free district and Navodayam 2.0), Medical & Health, Women and Child Welfare, Water Resources (Jalame Jeevanam), Forest (Van Mahotsav), Agriculture (natural farming), Panchayat Raj, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture and AP MIP, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Transport (road safety) and Fire Services (disaster management). The traditional parade by Armed Reserve Police, Civil Police, Women Police, Traffic Police, Home Guards, Red Cross, Social Welfare contingents, and NCC added grandeur to the event.

The Women Police Contingent won the best parade award, followed by Armed Reserve Police and Red Cross. Cultural performances by students and artists, featuring patriotic songs and classical dances, also captivated the audience. NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, and Joint Collector S Ilakkiya congratulated the winners and appreciated all participants for their discipline and impressive presentation. They also presented district-level awards to officers, staff members, and various organisations for their outstanding performance and services.