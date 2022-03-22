Tadepalli: Ambati Rambabu slams AB Venkateswara Rao for backing Opposition

Tadepalli: YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on former Intelligence Chief AB Venkateswara Rao for supporting the Opposition leaders in Pegasus issue, despite being a government employee and going through a suspension.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the MLA said that Venkateswara Rao was involved in irregularities while procuring security equipment when he was Intelligence Chief in the TDP regime and there lies no sanctity in his words. He said the IPS Officer has been acting as TDP agent and supporting TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's coterie despite being a government servant. He stated that the latter has no right to hold a press conference against the government, although he was under suspension and added that the entire show is raising doubts over the usage of spyware by TDP leaders.

Recalling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on Chandrababu Naidu purchasing Pegasus software, the MLA said that they were not any allegations made by YSRCP leaders, but a true revelation made by a Chief Minister in the Legislative Assembly. He said that there were allegations of phone tappings in the previous government and the proof to it is being revealed at present. He demanded Chandrababu Naidu to openly respond over this issue, instead of playing mute.

Further, the MLA stated that the Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously decided to constitute a House Committee on Pegasus row to investigate in detail.

He said though TDP leaders had claimed that they had nothing to do with the Pegasus controversy, only a detailed probe will bring out the truth.