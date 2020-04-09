Tadepalli: APNRTS tells Telugu students to stay in Delhi

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society convinced Telugu students to stay back in Delhi till the lockdown period was over. it may be recalled that the APNRTS has received calls from a few students who came from Italy a couple of weeks ago and kept at ITBP Quarantine centre in New Delhi. They informed that they had completed 14 days mandatory quarantine and after tested negative for COVID-19 they are ready to return to their homes in AP.

The APNRTS spoke to the authorities at ITBP centre to find out the possibility of bringing students back to AP by road. But, the ITBP centre while ready to give clearances to all who tested negative in the latest test, explained practical difficulties in allowing the students to return to their home States by road. They also informed the APNRTS about their comfortable stay in Delhi till 14th.

The APNRTS explained the students about the travel restrictions and the AP State government's attempts in bringing them back within the guidelines. It also explained about the procedures and approvals to be taken from MHA for travel and from the local governments in between and the Health Department. They were also explained about the long journey through five states in which it is difficult to find food and accommodation en route from New Delhi amid the lock down in place.

The APNRTS along with the officers in AP Control Cell in AP Bhavan in New Delhi explained about "stay where you are" guidelines of the Centre after which the students felt comfortable and agreed to stay at the ITBP centre till the restrictions are revoked.