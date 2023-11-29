Tadepalli: Poster released on skill competitions

Tadepalli: MD and CEO of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Dr Vinod Kumar along with adviser to Government Challa Madhusudan Reddy released the poster for the forthcoming skill competitions appealing the youth to participate in it in large numbers to keep the Indian flag flying here on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, Vinod said that ‘World Skills’ founded in 1950 is a global organisation promoting vocational, technical and service-based education and training.

The CEO said that APSSDC will conduct the skill competitions in 40 disciplines this year. He appealed to the interested and eligible candidates to register in the department concerned and if there are any doubts they can directly go to Skill Hubs and Skill Colleges and take up the registration through APSSDC staff.

Adviser to Skill Development Training Department Challa Madhusudan Reddy said that global skills competitions provide an opportunity for highly skilled youth from different countries to showcase their skills in an international forum.

APSSDC has been providing training and encouragement to candidates participating in skill competitions for the last four years and helping to keep Andhra Pradesh in the forefront.

He said that these skill competitions are being organised in 40 categories. Registration should be done through the link https://skilluniverse.apssdc.in/world-skill . It will train and encourage young men and women who are skilled at all levels and strive to take them to national and international level.