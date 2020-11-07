Tadepalli: YSRCP celebrates 3 years of Jagan yatra

Tadepalli: YSRCP celebrated three years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra of party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy by launching 10-day 'Prajalalo Nadu-Prajalakosam Nedu' programme and organised rallies and events across the state to create awareness among the people on the promises made by Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra and promises fulfilled by the government.

YSRCP leaders and activists across the state conducted events and explained how 90 per cent of the promises made were fulfilled by the government. In the party central office here on Friday, the party leaders paid rich tributes to former chief minister Dr Y S Rajashekar Reddy and multi-faith prayers were rendered. YSRCP leaders felicitated the people who accompanied YSRCP chief during his 3,648 km-long walkathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said YSRCP had decided to create awareness among the people on the promises made by Jagan Mohan Reddy during his 14-month padayatra and those fulfilled after forming the government.

Municipal administration minister Botcha Satyanarayana said Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched his padayatra three years ago with an aim of providing the same governance as of his father. He said Jagan believed that the election manifesto was like a Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita, and government had fulfilled 90 per cent of its poll promises despite going through a critical financial situation and Covid pandemic.

Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu drawing inspiration from the plight of the public, the Chief Minister developed the manifesto with welfare schemes, which would remain forever in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

He criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for exploiting the finances and resources of the state during TDP rule.

Although Hyderabad was given as a combined capital for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for 10 years, Naidu ruined the opportunity overnight. Aiming for decentralised development, the Chief Minister had proposed three capital initiative, said Kannababu adding that no other Chief Minister in the country had fulfilled 90 per cent of premises within one year of forming the government.

BC welfare minister Ch Venugopala Krishna said that since entering politics, Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent most of the time among the people, thinking about their welfare and listening to their woes. He said that the Chief Minister had taken up the Paraja Sankalpa Yatra to save the people from Naidu's rule and never took a step back.