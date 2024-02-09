Tadikonda is home to symbols of power

Guntur: Tadikonda Assembly constituency is one of the important Assembly constituencies in the state reserved for SCs. Legislative Assembly, Council, Secretariat and AP High Court are located here. Quarters for IAS, IPS, IFS officials, MLAs and MLCs were also constructed in this constituency. Seed Access Roads were developed for the smooth flow of traffic.

Sitting MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi who was elected on YSRCP ticket shifted her loyalty to the TDP and is seeking ticket to contest in Assembly elections. The farmers who gave their lands for the construction of state capital Amaravati had been agitating against the shifting of the state capital and opposing the decision of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to set up three capitals in the three regions. Tullur, Tadikonda, Phirangipuram and Medikonduru mandals come under this Assembly constituency.

Gadde Venkata Rathaiah was elected in 1967 and1972 Assembly elections from this constituency. Freedom fighter and former MLA Tamanapalli Amrutha Rao who had undertaken fast for steel plant at Vizag represented the constituency in 1978. Former minister J R Pushpa Raj was elected from this seat in 1983,1985 and 1989.

Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao was elected to Assembly from here in 2004 and 2009 on Congress ticket. Tenali Sravan Kumar was elected in 2014.

Famous Acharya N G Ranga Agriculture University, Agriculture Research Centre at Lam Farm, several private engineering colleges were set up in the constituency. Though SCs represent the constituency, most of them are highly qualified. J R Pushpa Raj was a college lecturer in Vijayawada city. Later, he was elected to the Assembly. Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad worked as a journalist and advocate. He served as a minister in the Y S Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet.

Cotton, chilli and horticulture crops are grown in the constituency. This constituency has been witnessing illegal quarrying of sand. Sitting MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi faced corruption allegations. Group politics in the party tarnished her image in the party and forced her to shift her loyalty to the TDP.

After she shifted her loyalty to the TDP, the YSRCP high command appointed former minister and MLA Mekathoti Sucharitha as party coordinator for Tadikonda Assembly constituency. The decision of the YSRCP high command irked the former minister and YSRCP district president Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad. Sucharitha is making arrangements to contest from Tadikonda Assembly constituency.

Former MLA and TDP Guntur district president Tenali $ravan Kumar is the in-charge for Tadikonda Assembly constituency. He is conducting agitational programmes over the failures of the YSRCP government, including how it ignored the works in the capital region.