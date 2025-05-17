Live
Tahasildar complains against MLA
Parvathipuram: The MLA of Parvathipuram is facing controversy due to his authoritarian behavior towards bureaucrats. B Vijaya Chandra, a first-time legislator, has been accused of treating government officials rudely. Y Jayalakshmi, the Tahasildar of Parvathipuram, has grown increasingly frustrated with the MLA’s inappropriate conduct and has lodged a complaint with the police. She submitted her complaint via WhatsApp to the Circle Inspector of Parvathipuram, expressing that she has been subjected to mistreatment and insults from the MLA over the past few days. Jayalakshmi reported that he has used filthy and derogatory language during their phone conversations, making her working environment very painful.
Speaking to ‘The Hans India,’ Jayalakshmi confirmed that she had indeed filed a complaint through WhatsApp. However, Circle Inspector Muralidhar stated that they had not received a physical complaint. Reports indicate that higher officials are attempting to downplay the issue and are pressuring the Tahasildar to withdraw her complaint.
Despite this, her letter has sparked significant attention on social media. In response to the allegations, MLA Vijaya Chandra claimed that the Tahasildar accepted around Rs 2 lakh in bribes from local farmers for her official duties. He stated that the locals had approached him regarding this matter and mentioned that she did not respond to his calls when he attempted to discuss the farmers’ concerns.